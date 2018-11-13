Soccer! Everyone is beginning to notice that the Galaxy are a mess

Arena’s departure for the U.S. national team after that season was largely cheered in the front office because it opened the way for Beckerman and Klein to put their own stamp on the team by dismantling much of what the coach had built. So they cut the payroll in half by getting rid of well-paid veteran leaders such as Alan Gordon, Jeff Larentowicz, A.J. DeLaGarza and Dan Kennedy – each of whom had played at least 125 games in MLS – and replaced them with minimum-wage players like Nathan Smith, Bradley Diallo, Hugo Arellano and Clement Diop, none of whom had made more than four MLS appearances.