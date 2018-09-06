What to watch in soccer this weekend

North America: Neither Mexico nor the U.S. has a permanent manager in place so both teams will begin the new World Cup cycle under interim bosses, Mexico with Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti and the U.S. with former Galaxy assistant Dave Sarachan. Both face tough opponents in their first friendlies Friday: Mexico plays Uruguay in Houston (Univision, 7 p.m. PT) and the U.S. meets Brazil in East Rutherford, N.J. (FS1, Univision, 5:30 p.m.) The U.S. and Mexico then face each other Tuesday in Nashville (ESPN, Univision, 5 p.m. PT). Also Friday, Argentina — without Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and other World Cup players — will meet Guatemala at the L.A. Coliseum (BeIN Sports, 8 p.m. PT).