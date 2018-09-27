What to watch in international soccer this weekend

La Liga: Barcelona’s loss to Leganes on Wednesday means there are no unbeaten teams left in Spain. But that does little to dampen expectations for Saturday’s meeting between two of the top three teams in the table, once-beaten inter-city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (BeIN Sports, 11:35 a.m. PDT). Although Real has won the last three Champions League titles, it hasn’t beaten Atletico in the teams’ last three games. Also on Saturday, Barcelona, which leads the league on goal differential, plays host to Athletic Club (BeIN Sports, 7 a.m. PDT). Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is second in the league with five goals in six games.