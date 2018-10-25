What to watch in international soccer this weekend

La Liga: It’s still called El Clasico, but Sunday’s meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid (BeIN Sports, 8 a.m. PT) in Barcelona will be missing much of the luster of years past — along with the personal rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi is sidelined with a fractured arm; Ronaldo took his talents to Italy over the summer. Ronaldo’s absence has clearly hurt Real Madrid, the three-time defending Champions League winners who haven’t won a league game in more than a month, scoring just once in their last four games to fall to seventh in the standings. Barcelona enters the weekend in first place, but Messi’s absence will be felt since he leads the league with five assists and is second with seven goals.