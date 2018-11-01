What to watch in international soccer this weekend

La Liga: Real Madrid has finished outside the top five in the La Liga table just once since 1977. So it was no surprise that the team sacked manager Julen Lopetegui after last week’s humiliating 5-1 loss to Barcelona dropped it to ninth place after 10 games. The team immediately responded to caretaker coach Santiago Solari, thumping third-tier Melilla 4-0 in a Copa del Rey match Wednesday. Solari, a former midfielder and longtime youth coach at Real Madrid, will make his La Liga managerial debut Saturday against visiting Real Valladolid, which is unbeaten in its last seven matches (BeIN Sports, 8:15 a.m. PST) The four goals against Melilla are more than Real Madrid scored in its last five league matches combined but Solari will be without four key contributors — Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Rafael Varane and Mariano Diaz — who are injured.