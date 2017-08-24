What to watch in soccer this weekend

A capsule look at some of the weekend’s best TV offerings from Europe’s top soccer leagues:
Ligue 1: Neymar is off to a good start in France, with three goals and three assists in his first two games for unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain. On Friday, he faces another unbeaten team in St.-Etienne and Jonathan Bamba (2 goals, 2 assists) at Parc des Princes in Paris. (BeIN Sports, 11:40 a.m. PT)
Bundesliga: Christian Pulisic, expected to be called up by the U.S. national team for World Cup qualifying next week, proved his fitness with a goal and an assist in Borussia Dortmund’s league opener a week ago. This Saturday, he takes on Hertha Berlin, which also posted a clean sheet in its opener (FS1, Fox Deportes, 9:30 a.m. PT)
English Premier League: If you’re willing to get up early Sunday, the EPL will have two compelling matches on the NBC family of networks, with unbeaten Everton and Wayne Rooney taking on defending champion Chelsea (CNBC, 5:30 a.m. PT). A few hours later, unbeaten Liverpool will meet traditional power Arsenal (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8 a.m. PT). Last season, Jurgen Klopp became the first Liverpool manager to sweep Arsenal in league play in 18 seasons.
