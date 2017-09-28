What to watch this weekend: international soccer

Six weeks into the European season, more than a dozen teams in the continent’s top five leagues remain unbeaten and a number of them have interesting games on tap this weekend.

Here are a few worth watching:

English Premier League:

It’s been a tough start to the EPL season for winless Crystal Palace, which has had more coaches (2) than goals (0) through six games. Things won’t get easier Saturday when the London club travels to “The Theatre of Dreams” to meet unbeaten Manchester United, which hasn’t conceded a goal at home (NBCSN, NBC Universo, 7 a.m. PDT).

Crystal Palace’s last loss was a 5-0 drubbing by Manchester City, which has won its last three league games by a combined 16-0. It will try to continue that dominance Saturday in a road match with Chelsea, the defending EPL champion (NBCSN, NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m. PDT).

Ligue 1:

Paris Saint-Germain is unbeaten early in the French season but there is already trouble brewing in the form of a feud between leading scorer Edinson Cavani and playmaker Neymar, whose four assists is tied for the Ligue 1 lead. PSG will need to put that aside and focus on the field Saturday when it plays unbeaten Bordeaux, the league’s third-place team, in Paris (BeINSports, 8 a.m. PDT).

La Liga:

Lionel Messi has nine of Barcelona’s league-leading 20 goals six games into the team’s unbeaten start. He could pad that total Sunday against Las Palmas, which is off to a slow start and enters the weekend just two points out of the drop zone. (BeIN Sports, 7 a.m. PDT).