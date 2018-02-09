Meet the U.S. Soccer Federation presidency candidates

These eight candidates are running in the first contested election for the presidency of the U.S. Soccer Federation in two decades:
Paul Caligiuri
Age: 53 Job: Soccer coach
The skinny: His goal put the U.S. in the 1990 World Cup, ending a 40-year absence from the tournament … Orange County native was a UCLA standout who played 136 games for the Galaxy and 110 times for the national team … His "player-first" platform calls for "a robust and broader development program" and equal pay for women … Has coached at the university and club level and in the NPSL and UPSL … Founded the U.S. Soccer Players Assn.
Kathy Carter
Age: 48 Job: Chief executive of Soccer United Marketing
The skinny: Backing from outgoing president Sunil Gulati and MLS commissioner Don Garber have allowed rivals to attack Carter as the "establishment candidate" … Spent more than 20 years on the business side of the sport, helping organize the 1994 World Cup and more recently leading the marketing arm of MLS and U.S. Soccer … Was a high school All-American who played goalkeeper on the same college team as U.S. women's team coach Jill Ellis … Her "New Vision for Change" calls for a strategic plan on the technical and business side and focuses on youth soccer and prioritizing the women's game.
Carlos Cordeiro
Age: 61 Job: former Goldman Sachs executive; now USSF vice president
The skinny: Cordeiro, who played high school soccer in Miami, is of Colombian, Portuguese and Indian descent and immigrated to the U.S. at 15 … The oldest candidate in the field, he likens the president's role to that of a CEO running a large corporation, favoring a hands-off approach … Envisions bringing the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women's World Cup to the U.S. … Platform calls for a new technical department for the men's and women's programs run by general managers.
Steve Gans
Age: 57 Job: Lawyer
The skinny: A Boston-based lawyer, Gans played professional indoor soccer … Helped bring World Cup matches to Boston in 1994 … Promises a "top-to-bottom" review of the USSF administration and programming and the youth development academy … Intends to meet with youth state associations in the first two months of his administration … Proposes spending some of the USSF surplus to lessen the negative impact of "pay to play" barriers and to increase diversity and participation.
Kyle Martino
Age: 36 Job: TV analyst
The skinny: A former MLS rookie of the year, Martino ended an injury-shortened career with the Galaxy and earned eight international caps … On leave from his job as a studio analyst for NBC … A tireless and convincing campaigner, his slick "Progress Plan" is the most detailed platform of any candidate, calling for a reinvestment and refocus at the grassroots level … An Atlanta native, Martino is also seeking dialogue that would give stakeholders at all levels a chance to be heard.
Hope Solo
Age: 36 Job: Former national team goalkeeper
The skinny: The greatest goalkeeper in the history of women's soccer, Solo earned 202 caps, won 153 games and posted 102 shutouts, capturing a World Cup and two Olympic titles … But she was also suspended repeatedly by U.S. Soccer and last month sued the federation, accusing it of neglecting youth soccer … Solo's platform calls for transparency, equal pay for women and a focus on increasing diversity … The Washington state native is the youngest candidate in field.
Michael Winograd
Age: 47 Job: Lawyer
The skinny: A powerful corporate attorney in New York City, Winograd played in college and professionally in Israel and has a deep background as a coach and administrator, having built a tier-two club on Staten Island and managed the NCAA College Cup while an assistant at Richmond … Considers youth development the top goal of the new president … Also says the USSF needs greater transparency and must reduce or eliminate pay-to-play barriers to bring more kids into the sport.
Eric Wynalda
Age: 48 Job: Coach, TV analyst
The skinny: A U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer, the Fullerton native played in three World Cups and has the fourth-highest goal total (34) in U.S. national team history … Has served as coach and technical director at second- and fourth-tier teams … His platform involves introducing promotion and relegation to professional soccer, conforming to the international winter calendar and overhauling the youth development program … The most charismatic candidate, he has, at times, been painted as an unpredictable populist.
Twitter: @kbaxter11