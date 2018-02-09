Meet the U.S. Soccer Federation presidency candidates

The skinny: Backing from outgoing president Sunil Gulati and MLS commissioner Don Garber have allowed rivals to attack Carter as the "establishment candidate" … Spent more than 20 years on the business side of the sport, helping organize the 1994 World Cup and more recently leading the marketing arm of MLS and U.S. Soccer … Was a high school All-American who played goalkeeper on the same college team as U.S. women's team coach Jill Ellis … Her "New Vision for Change" calls for a strategic plan on the technical and business side and focuses on youth soccer and prioritizing the women's game.