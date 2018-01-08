U.S. national team calls up roster missing one big name

Dave Sarachan, interim coach of the U.S. men’s national team, summoned a young roster of 30 players into January training camp Monday, the first extended camp since the U.S. was eliminated from the World Cup during regional qualifying in October.

But perhaps the biggest name involved is the one that is not on the list. Midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, a U.S.-Mexico dual national from Santa Rosa, Calif., has decided to play for Mexico, Univision and ESPNFC reported

Gonzalez, 18, who plays in Mexico for Monterrey, played for U.S. age-group national teams but never for the senior team. He reportedly was miffed he wasn’t called up for November’s friendly in Portugal, the first game the U.S. played after its failed qualifying campaign.

Gonzalez told Soccer America that no one with the U.S. Soccer Federation called to explain the omission and that, plus the fact the U.S. won’t be in Russia for this summer’s World Cup, weighed heavily in his decision to switch allegiances from the U.S. to Mexico.

Consider that another casualty of a disastrous fall Sarachan and the U.S. will try to put behind them this month.

“The players that we will have, none of them really were a part of 2017,” Sarachan said. “They all, of course, are aware of what transpired. They’re not dumb.

“But that’s behind us. We start today and move forward. It sounds a little corny but that’s the truth. It’s all about looking ahead at this point.”

The three-week-long camp will take place at the StubHub Center in Carson and will conclude with a Jan. 28 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Galaxy’s Gyasi Zardes, a midfielder, and LAFC defender Walker Zimmerman were among those called up. With 37 appearances with the national team, Zardes has the most caps of any player called in. Fifteen players on Sarachan’s roster have never played for the senior national team.

Twenty-eight of the 30 players called in are coming from MLS teams and 21 of them are 24 or younger.

“It’s all about the future and opportunity,” said Sarachan, who assumed the interim job two weeks after Bruce Arena, his friend and mentor, resigned as coach of the national team. “This is a unique January camp that we’re solely preparing for the future. We didn’t bring in a lot of veteran players for that reason.”

With the U.S. Soccer Federation holding elections next month for a new president, the national team’s coaching staff is in a holding pattern as the team looks to the future. Sarachan’s contract expires in March, as do the contracts of his assistants, some of whom will soon move on to more permanent jobs.

Assistant Kenny Arena, Bruce Arena’s son, is expected to accept a position with LAFC this week.

“The camp is the start of a new [World Cup] cycle,” Sarachan said.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland, Denmark), Cody Cropper (New England Revolution), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

Defenders: Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Marlon Hairston (Colorado Rapids), Ian Harkes (D.C. United), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Gyasi Zardes (Galaxy)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United FC), Rubio Rubin (Unattached), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union)

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11