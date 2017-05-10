U.S. women's soccer team to meet Brazil, Japan in Southern California this summer

The U.S. women’s national team will face Australia, Brazil and Japan in the four-team Tournament of Nations to be played in Seattle, San Diego and at the StubHub Center in Carson this summer.

The tournament will follow the same format as last March’s SheBelieves Cup with the four teams each participating in three doubleheaders at three venues between July 27-Aug. 3. The tournament will kick off at CenturyLink Field in Seattle with Brazil meeting Japan followed by the U.S. and Australia. The second match day, July 30 in San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium, will see Japan facing Australia and the U.S. meeting Brazil.

The event will conclude Aug. 3 at the StubHub Center with Australia-Brazil and U.S.-Japan.

The winner of the tournament will be based on total points (three for a win, one for a tie), with the first tie-breaker being overall goal difference, followed by most total tournament goals scored, then head-to-head result and lastly, FIFA rankings.

"It's fantastic to play another tournament at home against some of the world's best teams in a year after the world championship cycle,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said in a statement. “It shows U.S. Soccer's continuing dedication to growing the women's game.

“These are three talented teams that we haven't played in a while so we're looking forward to a summer tournament that will be extremely challenging and valuable for our players and entertaining for the fans."

All three countries are ranked by FIFA among the top 10 in the world. The U.S. is No. 2 behind Germany, following by Japan (tied for sixth), Australia (eighth) and Brazil (ninth).

For the doubleheaders in San Diego and Los Angeles, tickets go on sale to the public via ussoccer.com on May 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific. For the tournament opener in Seattle, tickets become available May 26 at 10 a.m. Pacific, also through ussoccer.com.

Fans looking to purchase by phone should dial (800) 745-3000 for the events in Seattle and San Diego and (888) 929-7849 for the doubleheader in the Los Angeles area. Tickets will also available at the StubHub Center ticket office (open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Tickets will not be sold at Qualcomm Stadium except on the day of the event.

Caption Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11