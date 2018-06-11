U.S. women to meet Chile in StubHub Center match

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will meet Chile at the StubHub Center on Aug. 31 in the first of two California friendlies with the South American rival.
The teams will also meet Sept. 4 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose.
The games will be the final tune-ups before the 2018 CONCACAF championship, which will serve as the qualifier for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. The CONCACAF tournament will be played Oct. 4-17.
The StubHub Center match will be 14th for the women’s national team at the venue, the most the team has played at one stadium. The U.S. last played in Carson in August 2017 during the Tournament of Nations.
The U.S. is less familiar with Chile since the countries have never met in women’s soccer. Chile is also just the fourth South American team the U.S. has faced, following Brazil (35 games), Colombia (6) and Argentina (3).
Chile will be the 52nd country the U.S. women have faced in full international competition.
Chile has already qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, finishing second behind Brazil in the Final Stage of the 2018 Copa América Femenina, which it hosted last April. That marked Chile’s first World Cup invitation.
Tickets for the game will go on public sale Friday at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com, by phone at (888) 929-7849 and at the StubHub Center ticket office.