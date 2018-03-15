Los Angeles moves one step closer to hosting some 2026 World Cup games

Los Angeles is among 23 U.S. cities that will serve as hosts for the 2026 World Cup should the group seeking to bring the tournament to North America prove successful in its bid.
The United Bid Committee, representing Mexico, Canada and the U.S., must submit its final application to FIFA, the global governing body for soccer, on Friday. Morocco is the only other country bidding for the 2026 tournament. A winner is to be announced during the FIFA Congress on June 13.
Other U.S. cities chosen include San Francisco, New York, Seattle and Miami. Financial concerns prompted other cities, recently including Chicago and Vancouver, Canada, to withdraw from consideration.
The Los Angeles market, which includes Pasadena and Inglewood, staged the finals of the 1994 World Cup and the 1999 Women's World Cup at the Rose Bowl. The 1994 tournament remains the best-attended and most financially successful of the modern era, and Southern California is expected to receive serious consideration to host the 2026 final. The NFL stadium under construction in Inglewood would be the likely site.
Last month, the Los Angeles City Council balked at the contract provided by the United Bid Committee, which would have required the city to pay for services such as police even if games were played at the Rose Bowl. The council relented after a private group agreed to ease the financial burden.
TheBreaker, a Canadian news outlet, reported that it had obtained a copy of FIFA's requirements for governments bidding for 2026, and that host governments were required to agree to huge tax breaks for an entire decade. Accroding to the report, FIFA is also requiring host communities to pay for security and assume liability should there be a security incident.
With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams and 80 games, the 2026 tournament will be the largest ever — and could be the first shared by three host countries. If the joint bid is successful, 10 games would be played in Canada, 10 in Mexico and 60 in the U.S.
Staff writer Dakota Smith contributed to this report.
