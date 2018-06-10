The party is just beginning for World Cup debutante Panama

The skinny: Lukaku, Hazard, Dries Mertens and De Bruyne give Belgium arguably the best attacking foursome in the world. But while Belgium could lead the World Cup in scoring, there’s also a good chance it could wash out again in the quarterfinals as it did four years ago in Brazil and two years ago in the Euros. Getting more from this talented but underperforming group is what Roberto Martinez was tasked with he was hired to replace Marc Wilmots as coach in the wake of the Euro disaster.