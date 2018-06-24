A look at Monday's World Cup schedule

The buzz: Both teams are through to the second round, so this game is about who and where they play next. The team that finishes first in the group goes to Sochi to play the runner-up from Group B, while the team that finishes second will get the Group B winner, who will be determined later Monday. Russia, one of the surprises of the tournament, is tied with Belgium for the World Cup lead with eight goals through two games, while Uruguay, expected to make a long run in the tournament, has squeaked out a pair of 1-0 wins.