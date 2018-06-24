A look at Monday's World Cup schedule

A look at the matchups for World Cup games Monday:
GROUP A
SAUDI ARABIA VS. EGYPT
Where: Volvograd
Time: 7 a.m. PDT
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: Both teams will be going home after this game, making their final match more a matter of pride than points. Saudi Arabia is still looking for its first goal, much less its first point, while Egypt has already made history by competing in its first World Cup in 28 years. “It’s an honor to represent your national team in a big competition like the World Cup,” said LAFC defender Omar Gaber, who has yet to see the field in the tournament. Now Egypt would like to leave with some momentum.
URUGUAY VS. RUSSIA
Where: Samara
Time: 7 a.m. PDT
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Both teams are through to the second round, so this game is about who and where they play next. The team that finishes first in the group goes to Sochi to play the runner-up from Group B, while the team that finishes second will get the Group B winner, who will be determined later Monday. Russia, one of the surprises of the tournament, is tied with Belgium for the World Cup lead with eight goals through two games, while Uruguay, expected to make a long run in the tournament, has squeaked out a pair of 1-0 wins.
GROUP B
IRAN VS. PORTUGAL
Where: Saransk
Time: 11 a.m. PDT
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored all four of Portugal’s goals, including a late game-tying goal versus Spain and an early game-winner versus Morocco. Portugal will need more magic against a stubborn Iran since a loss could send it home. For Iran, the math is just as simple: a win sends it on to the second round; a draw and a one-sided win by Morocco over Spain could also do the trick, but that’s far less likely.
SPAIN VS. MOROCCO
Where: Kaliningrad
Time: 11 a.m. PDT
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: A draw spends Spain through, but that could only delay the evitable if La Roja doesn’t find some consistency. A late goal cost them a win against Portugal while Diego Costa’s third goal of the World Cup was all Spain could get against Iran. Morocco, meanwhile, is looking for its first point and first goal of the tournament, although it certainly deserved better: The Africans lost to Iran on an own goal in stoppage time, then gave up an early score, but nothing else, in a 1-0 loss to Portugal.