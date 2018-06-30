Here's a look at Sunday's World Cup games

The buzz: Spain, which won the World Cup in 2010, is back in the second round for the eighth time in 10 tournaments, while Russia is playing in the knockout stage for the first time since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Russia, ranked No. 70 in the world, is the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament but it advanced out of a weak group by blitzing Saudi Arabia and Egypt by a combined 8-1 in its first two games. Midfielder Denis Cheryshev, who wasn’t even in the starting lineup for the opener, led the way with three goals. Once the butt of jokes in Russia, the national team now has the country rooting wildly for it — something that should help since Sunday’s game is in the Russian capital. Spain wasn’t as impressive in the first round although it emerged unbeaten from a far more difficult group with a win over Iran and draws with Portugal and Morocco. Diego Costa is its leading scorer with three goals.