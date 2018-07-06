France advances to World Cup semis with 2-0 win over Uruguay

Antoine Griezmann set up one goal and scored another Friday as France became the first team to clinch a spot in the World Cup semifinals with a 2-0 win over Uruguay before a crowd of 43,319 at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.
The semifinal appearance is the first for France since 2006, when it lost the World Cup final to Italy on penalty kicks. For Uruguay, which was missing leading scorer Edinson Cavani to a calf injury, the loss was its first in Russia. The South Americans were bidding for their second semifinal berth in three World Cups.
France’s semifinal opponent will be determined in Friday’s late game between Brazil and Belgium in Kazan.
France got the only goal it would need in the 40th minute when Raphael Varane headed in Griezmann’s left-footed free kick from just outside the box. The score came on France’s only shot on goal in the opening half.
Uruguay entered the day with more set-piece goals than any other team in the World Cup. It nearly tied the game minutes later when a long free kick from Lucas Torreira was headed on target by Martin Caceres. But French keeper Hugo Lloris made a diving one-handed stop at the right post for the best of his four first-half saves.
That allowed France to double its lead 16 minutes into the second half when Uruguayan keeper Fernando Muslera misplayed a shot from distance by Griezmann.
The goal was Griezmann’s third in the World Cup and second in the knockout stage but it was his first from the run of play. The other two came on penalty kicks.
The French forward set up well outside the box and there was no traffic between his left-footed try and the goal, giving Muslera a good look at the shot. But the ball appeared to knuckle just a bit. Muslera had both hands up in time to make the save, but couldn’t handle it cleanly, deflecting the ball behind him and just across the goal line instead.
In the closing minutes of the game, as France ran the clock out and Uruguay began to accept its fate, Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez – a club teammate of Griezmann’s at Spain’s Atletico Madrid – began weeping openly on the field.