Jose Gimenez came to Uruguay's rescue by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Egypt on Friday in Group A of the World Cup.
The Uruguay defender jumped in the area and headed home a free kick late in the 89th minute.
The win is Uruguay’s first in a World Cup opener since 1970, when it went on to reach the semifinals.
For many, the World Cup gives people a chance to sideline politics and unite under the feel-good umbrella of sports diplomacy.
In the current geopolitical climate, fat chance of that.
The World Cup kicked off in Russia after all. (You might have heard a thing or two in the news and all over social media about Russia since the last presidential election.) And one of the other participants in the highly anticipated event is Iran. (Ditto.)
It hasn’t been the smoothest of World Cup preparations for Lionel Messi and Argentina.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally here. Billions worldwide will be tuning in for the monthlong tournament as 32 national teams compete for a chance to become global champion.
Because of the time difference with Russia, where the tournament is beind held, all of the games will be broadcast early in the morning, Pacific time (you can find the full schedule here). Early kickoffs or not, Angelenos have plenty of options to catch the games at public venues.
Russia opened its World Cup on Thursday with a quick, energetic opening ceremony that featured a giant fire bird made from crepe paper, English pop singer Robbie Williams flipping off the cameras, a lot of juggling and a speech from President Vladimir Putin.
Then Russia’s national team went out and provided an encore, riding two goals from Denis Cheryshev and single scores from Yury Gazinsky, Artem Dzuba and Roman Zobnin to a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia before a crowd of 78,011 at Luzhniki Stadium.
Igor Akinfeev picked up the shutout in goal without making a save.
Spain will go into the World Cup under new management after the country’s soccer association fired manager Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday, two days before its tournament opener against Portugal in Sochi, Russia.
Egypt soccer star Mohamed Salah has been criticized after accompanying Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov to a Gronzy, Russia, stadium where Salah and the rest of his teammates were training for the World Cup on Sunday.
While there, Salah and Kadyrov posed for photos in front of thousands of cheering fans.
“This is Kadyrov trying to capitalize on Chechnya being a team base to boost his own profile; it was 100% predictable,” said Rachel Denber, the Human Rights Watch deputy director for Europe and central Asia.