Uruguayan players go into stands to fight fans after Copa América match

Darwin Núñez and about a dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled at Bank of America Stadium after a 1-0 loss to Colombia in a Copa América semifinal Wednesday night.

After a physical and contentious match, a melee broke out behind the Uruguay bench after Mexican referee César Ramos’ final whistle.

The crowd of 70,644 was about 90% in favor in Colombia, but a small patch of Uruguay fans fought with Colombia supporters as beverages were thrown.

Núñez and teammates then climbed a staircase into the crowd. A video showed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian team colors.

It took more than 10 minutes for police to restore order. The public address announcer asked fans to leave the stadium, but several supporters remained.

About 100 Uruguayan fans and and members of the federation staff remained on the field more than 20 minutes after the game, while Colombia fans made their way out to celebrate.

