49ers' Marquise Goodwin scores on 83-yard reception after suffering tragedy earlier in the day

San Francisco receiver Marquise Goodwin blew a kiss toward the sky as he ran into the end zone to score on an 83-yard pass during the second quarter of the 49ers’ 31-21 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.
After the play, Goodwin dropped to his knees and kept his face on the ground while several teammates gathered to comfort him. Just hours earlier, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, lost their infant son because of complications during the pregnancy.
Goodwin did not speak with the press after the game but revealed the tragedy in a heartbreaking Instagram post later in the day.
“Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.,” Goodwin wrote.
“Please pray for the Goodwin family.”
Goodwin is in his first year with the 49ers after spending the first four of his career with the Buffalo Bills. This was his first touchdown reception with his new team.
Twitter: @chewkiii