Amgen Tour of California announces stages and host cities for 2018 races

The 2018 Amgen Tour of California cycling race will start in Long Beach and work its way up to Sacramento through seven stages next spring, event organizer AEG Sports announced Thursday.

The 13th edition of the event covers more than 600 miles and includes two first-time host cities — Ventura and King City.

Stage 1 takes place May 13 in Long Beach, followed by Stage 2 on May 14 from Ventura to Santa Barbara County (Gibraltar Road), Stage 3 on May 15 from King City to Monterrey County (Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca), Stage 4 on May 16 in San Jose (time trial), Stage 5 on May 17 from Stockton to Elk Grove, Stage 6 on May 18 from Folsom to South Lake Tahoe and Stage 7 on May 19 in Sacramento.

Also announced Thursday were the dates and host cities for the three-day Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race: Stage 1 on May 17 in Elk Grove, Stage 2 in South Lake Tahoe and Stage 3 in Sacramento. The race covers more than 150 miles.

CAPTION Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" CAPTION Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. CAPTION It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all. It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill on the last offseason and this season. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill on the last offseason and this season.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii