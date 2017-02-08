LaMelo Ball's 92-point game gets everyone's attention, including members of the Rams and Dodgers

The Ball brothers of Chino Hills have been well known for a while, and now the youngest has made a name for himself. Everyone took notice of LaMelo Ball on Tuesday night after he scored 92 points during a 146-123 victory over Los Osos.

Even some of L.A.’s best-known professional athletes made arrangements to see the sophomore guard in action. Take a look at a plan coming together on Twitter between Rams running back Todd Gurley, quarterback Jared Goff and Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

In December, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry raved about a halfcourt shot by Ball during a postgame news conference.

With brother LiAngelo Ball out with an ankle injury on Tuesday, LaMelo Ball was able to shoot to his heart’s content, making 30 of 39 shots from two-point range, and seven of 22 on three-pointers. The sophomore guard scored 41 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The performance came three days after Chino Hills’ 60-game winning streak came to an end with a 96-91 loss to Oak Hill Academy of Mouth of Wilson, Va. And it garnered the notice of another standout athlete from the L.A. area — his older brother, Lonzo Ball, now a star with UCLA.

LaMelo Ball also took to Twitter after the game, dedicating all 92 points to the sister of a member of the Chino Hills dance team who is in need of heart transplant.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii