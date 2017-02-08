LaMelo Ball's 92-point game gets everyone's attention, including members of the Rams and Dodgers

The Ball brothers of Chino Hills have been well known for a while, and now the youngest has made a name for himself. Everyone took notice of LaMelo Ball on Tuesday night after he scored 92 points during a 146-123 victory over Los Osos.
Even some of L.A.’s best-known professional athletes made arrangements to see the sophomore guard in action. Take a look at a plan coming together on Twitter between Rams running back Todd Gurley, quarterback Jared Goff and Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.
In December, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry raved about a halfcourt shot by Ball during a postgame news conference.
With brother LiAngelo Ball out with an ankle injury on Tuesday, LaMelo Ball was able to shoot to his heart’s content, making 30 of 39 shots from two-point range, and seven of 22 on three-pointers. The sophomore guard scored 41 points in the fourth quarter alone.
The performance came three days after Chino Hills’ 60-game winning streak came to an end with a 96-91 loss to Oak Hill Academy of Mouth of Wilson, Va. And it garnered the notice of another standout athlete from the L.A. area — his older brother, Lonzo Ball, now a star with UCLA.
LaMelo Ball also took to Twitter after the game, dedicating all 92 points to the sister of a member of the Chino Hills dance team who is in need of heart transplant.
