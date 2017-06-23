Surprise! Lonzo Ball releases Lakers-inspired ZO2 shoes

If you thought Lonzo Ball’s “ZO2: Prime” shoes were the only pair of sneakers to be released by the Big Baller Brand, guess again.

The former UCLA star and new Laker released a second colorway of his “ZO2” sneaker just after he was drafted by the Lakers in Thursday’s NBA draft. The pair of sneakers is called “ZO2: SHO’TIME.”

The shoes feature the same outline and design as the first pair of Big Baller Brand sneakers, but the new pairs are splashed with the purple and gold Lakers colors.

Ball was seen wearing the new design during the draft.

The shoes will retail for $495, just like the other pairs, according to the Big Baller Brand website. Shoes are expected to ship around the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ball, 19, was drafted No. 2 overall in the draft. He is the first UCLA player to be drafted that high since David Greenwood, the No. 2 pick in 1979, and the first UCLA player to be taken in the top four since Russell Westbrook in 2008.

Ball’s outspoken father, LaVar, said his son would take the Lakers to the playoffs next season.

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com