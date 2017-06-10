Epicharis, trying to become first horse from Japan to win Belmont Stakes, is scratched

Hopes of a horse from Japan winning the Belmont Stakes for the first time in the race’s 149-year history were dashed when veterinarians scratched Epicharis on Saturday morning because of continued inflammation in his right front foot.

Kiyoshi Hagiwara, the trainer, speaking through interpreter Soshi Inoue of the Japan Racing Assn., described the problem as a “minor issue.” Hagiwara added, “The horse was close to being able to compete, but we ran out of time.”

Epicharis, a winner in four of five career starts, was the second choice in the morning line at 4-1. He was found to be lame on Wednesday and was treated with anti-inflammatory medication Wednesday and Thursday. He had been unable to train each of the last two days before the mile-and-a-half race.

“While we are greatly disappointed for fans of Epicharis, we have to face the fact that he was not able to compete today,” Hagiwara said.

Wagering in a separate, non-commingled pool in Japan continued despite the scratch. Epicharis is scheduled to return to Japan on June 15.

The New York Racing Assn. had offered a $1-million bonus to any Japan-based horse that won. It said the same bonus will be offered next year with the hope of attracting another top 3-year-old from Japan.