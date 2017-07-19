Chris Christie catches foul ball with one hand, is booed by Mets fans [Video]

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie snagged a foul ball Tuesday night and looked pretty smooth doing it, too. But that didn’t save him from the wrath of his detractors, who apparently were out in full force at Citi Field to watch Christie’s favorite team, the New York Mets, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the top half of the third inning, Cardinals rookie Paul DeJong fouled a ball off behind the Mets dugout. Christie, who played catcher for his high school team back in the 1980s, was seated in the third row and was in perfect position to make the catch.

That’s just what he did — and he did so with ease, not even leaving his seat to make the one-handed grab with his left hand.

After taking a couple of congratulatory high fives and handshakes, Christie gave the souvenir to a child.

The crowd, or at least the most vocal part of it, was not impressed. Boos showered down on the governor, who is mere weeks removed from his most recent controversy. Earlier this month, Christie was caught on camera enjoying a day in the sun with his family on a beach that was closed to the public due to a budget impasse.

“Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark,” Fox Sports’ Dan McLaughlin said during a broadcast of the game.

Folks also piled on via social media, referencing the beach incident or the 2013 scandal in which Christie’s aides were convicted of purposely causing gridlock on a bridge to punish a mayor who did not endorse the governor’s reelection bid.

None of this seems to bode well for Christie's hopes of becoming a sports radio host after his second term as governor ends in January.

