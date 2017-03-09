College basketball: Texas Christian knocks off No. 1 Kansas in Big 12 quarterfinals

Desmond Bane had 16 points, hitting three free throws with 2.5 seconds left, to help Texas Christian stun top-ranked Kansas 85-82 in the Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

The eighth-seeded Horned Frogs (19-14) blew an 11-point halftime lead, and still trailed 80-76 with just more than one minute left. But a parade of free throws knotted the game, and Alex Robinson's driving layup gave TCU the lead back with 31 seconds left.

Frank Mason answered with a pair of free throws for Kansas (28-4), but the Horned Frogs got the ball to Bane in the corner and he was fouled by Svi Mykhailiuk while putting up a shot.

He calmly drained all of them, and Devonte Graham's long 3 at the buzzer bounced harmlessly off the rim as the Horned Frogs leaped off their benched to celebrate a massive upset of the No. 1 seed.

They'll play No. 23 Iowa State, which topped Oklahoma State earlier, in Friday's semifinals.

Kenrich Williams had 13 points, Robinson had 13 and Brandon Parrish had 12 for the Horned Frogs, who caught a break when Jayhawks Coach Bill Self suspended Josh Jackson for the game.

Jackson was cited for traffic violations in the latest incident involving the star freshman.

No. 23 Iowa State 92, Oklahoma State 83: Monte Morris was an assist shy of the second triple-double in Big 12 tournament history, leading Cyclones to the win. Morris finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for fourth-seeded Iowa State (21-10).

Juwan Evans poured in 29 points as he tried to keep the Cowboys (21-11) afloat. But except for his backcourt mate Jeffrey Carroll, who had 21 points, the sophomore guard didn't get much help. The result was the fifth-seeded Cowboys' 10th straight loss to the Cyclones.

ACC

No. 6 North Carolina 78, Miami 53: Isaiah Hicks had 19 points to lead the Tar Heels to victory in the conference tournament quarterfinals in New York.

Top-seeded North Carolina (27-6) got 12 points from ACC player of the year Justin Jackson and held the Hurricanes to 36%, setting up a semifinal Friday night against Duke. Bruce Brown had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Hurricanes (21-11).

No. 14 Duke 81, No. 10 Louisville 77: Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and Grayson Allen provided an emotional lift during a second-half comeback to help the Blue Devils to victory. Deng Adel scored 21 points for Louisville (24-8).