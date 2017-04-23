College football: Michigan State dismisses Auston Robertson, who is charged in sex case

Police say former Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson is in custody after being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Meridian Township Police Department updated a message on its website Sunday to say the 19-year-old was in custody. No additional information was provided.

Robertson is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him at her apartment on April 8. Shortly after prosecutors announced the charge on Friday, Michigan State said Robertson had been dismissed from the football team.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment Friday from Robertson, who hasn't been arraigned.

Police dispatch directed inquiries about the case on Sunday to the county jail, where calls went unanswered. An email to the sheriff wasn't immediately returned, and calls to the prosecutor's office also went unanswered.

Georgia drops recruit

Georgia has dumped one of its football signees shortly after he was charged with assaulting the mother of their infant child.

Coach Kirby Smart announced Sunday that offensive lineman D'Antne Demery was released from his national letter of intent, ending his career with the Bulldogs before it began.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Demery was part of one of the nation's top recruiting class and was in Athens for the school's annual G-Day spring football game. He was introduced along with the other signees at halftime, just hours before his arrest.

Demery, who played at Brunswick High School, was charged with simple battery and criminal trespass-damaged property, which are misdemeanors. The Athens Banner Herald reports that the accuser has been dating Demery and was in town for Saturday's G-Day spring football game.