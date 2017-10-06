College football: Memphis QB Riley Ferguson throws seven touchdown passes in rout of UConn

Riley Ferguson threw for 431 yards and seven touchdowns, four of them to his favorite target Anthony Miller, to lead Memphis to a 70-31 victory over Connecticut on Friday night.

Ferguson, who played just three quarters, completed 34 of 48 passes and the Tigers put up 711 yards of total offense.

The seven touchdown by Ferguson tied Paxton Lynch's school and conference record. Ferguson was 26 of 37 for 325 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone.

Miller had 15 receptions for 224 yards for Memphis (4-1, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). His four TD catches also tied a conference record.

Ferguson and Miller connected on scores from 17, 8 and 40 yards in the first half, and the Tigers went into the break ahead 35-24. Memphis scored the first 28 points of the second half, highlighted by a 32-yard catch from Miller over a defender in the back of the end zone.

Bryant Shirreffs threw for 310 yards for UConn (1-4, 0-3) and the Huskies got 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Arkeel Newsome.

Doroland Dorceus had 22 carries for 122 yards for Memphis. His two rushing touchdowns and all but 23 of his yards came in the second half.

Georgia lands top prospect

Highly touted high school quarterback Justin Fields has picked Georgia. Fields is from Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga., and announced at a pep rally at the school Friday his nonbinding verbal commitment to the Bulldogs.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings of the major recruiting analysts, Fields is the No. 1 overall player in the country. Fields adds intrigue to No. 5 Georgia’s quarterback situation. Five-star recruit Jacob Eason started last year as a freshman, but freshman Jake Fromm took over when Eason got hurt this season and has played well. All three could be on the roster by spring.

Etc.

Iowa State QB Jacob Park is taking a leave of absence for undisclosed medical reasons, the school said. He has thrown for 1,181 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. … Mississippi said it’s replacing Rebel the Bear as its mascot with the Landshark. ...

Georgia junior linebacker Natrez Patrick could face a four-game suspension after his second arrest on marijuana charges in three years. Patrick is tied for third on the team with 17 tackles. ... Freshman reserves Zaire Webb and Anthony White Jr. were dismissed from Washington State’s team after they were arrested for allegedly stealing from a store.