College football: Pittsburgh's Max Browne has season-ending shoulder surgery

Max Browne’s college football career is over. The Pittsburgh quarterback has undergone surgery on his right shoulder and is out for the rest of the season.

Browne was injured in the third quarter of a loss to Syracuse last weekend. A graduate transfer from USC, Browne had just one season of eligibility remaining.

Browne earned the starting job at Pittsburgh out of training camp but spent much of the first half of the season splitting time with Ben DiNucci. Browne completed 96 of 135 passes for 997 yards with five touchdowns and two passes intercepted in six games.

Browne signed with the Trojans as a five-star recruit in 2013 but struggled to live up to expectations. He started the first three games of the year for the Trojans in 2016 before being replaced by Sam Darnold.

DiNucci will get the start for the Panthers (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) on Saturday when they host No. 20 North Carolina State (5-1, 3-0).

Florida State guard is done for season

Florida State’s Landon Dickerson has had his season cut short for the second straight year.

Coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday that the sophomore left guard will have surgery on his right ankle Friday. He was injured during the Seminoles’ 24-20 loss to Miami on Saturday.

Dickerson, who had started in the Seminoles’ first four games, started seven games last season before suffering a knee injury and missing the final five.

Derrick Kelly will move to left guard, and redshirt freshman Josh Ball will take over Kelly’s spot at left tackle.

Dickerson isn't the only starter that the Seminoles (1-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be without Saturday at Duke (4-2, 1-2). Wide receiver Keith Gavin (leg), safety Trey Marshall (concussion) and linebacker Jacob Pugh (concussion) also are sidelined.

Tennessee will turn to redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano for his first career start Saturday when the Volunteers (3-2, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) host the South Carolina (4-2, 2-2). The Vols are coming off a 41-0 loss to No. 4 Georgia, which marked the first time they'd been shut out since 1994. Tennessee coach Butch Jones said Guarantano had “earned the opportunity” to start and noted that “we need to score points in this conference.”