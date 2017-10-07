College football: Iowa State stuns No. 3 Oklahoma; No. 2 Clemson wins but loses QB Bryant

Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Allen Lazard that put Iowa State ahead with 2:19 left, and Joel Lanning made plays on offense and defense to lead the Cyclones to a stunning 38-31 victory over No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The loss snapped Oklahoma's nation-leading 14-game winning streak and the Sooners' 18-game run against the Cyclones that dated to 1990. It was just Iowa State's second victory over Oklahoma since 1961, and the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) did it without their starting quarterback.

Kempt, the senior who had thrown just two passes in his career before Saturday, played because regular starter Jacob Park went on leave for undisclosed personal medical reasons late this week. The Cyclones remained confident, despite having lost 20 straight against ranked opponents. Iowa State's last win over a Top 25 team came against TCU in 2012. It was Iowa State's first road win over a top-5 team.

“We came in telling our whole team you have to believe for four quarters,” Lanning said. “Believe you can beat a Top 5 team in the country. That's what we did today.”

Lanning, who switched from quarterback to linebacker in the offseason, played both positions Saturday. According to the Des Moines Register, he's the first Iowa State player since 1971 to get significant action both ways in a game. He ran for 35 yards, passed for 25 and had eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. He played 78 snaps.

Baker Mayfield passed for 306 yards and rushed for 57 the Sooners (4-1, 1-1). It was Lincoln Riley's first loss as head coach.

The Cyclones gained 449 yards and got into a rhythm after struggling early.

at No. 2 Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14: Quarterback Kelly Bryant threw for 200 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game because of an ankle injury as the second-ranked Tigers moved to 6-0 for a third consecutive season.

There was no immediate word on the severity of Bryant's injury. He left the game in the third quarter after Travis Etienne's one-yard touchdown run put Clemson ahead 21-0. Trainers looked at Bryant's ankle and took him into the sideline medical tent. Bryant tested his legs with a few short jogs once he came out and remained on the sidelines with teammates.

Bryant did not re-enter the game as Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2) for a ninth straight time.

No. 4 Penn State 31, at Northwestern 7: Trace McSorley threw for 245 yards and a touchdown while Saquon Barkley ran for two scores for the Nittany Lions. McSorley completed 25 of 34 passes. He threw a 10-yard touchdown to backup quarterback Tommy Stevens in the second quarter and added a five-yard TD run in the fourth.

Barkley scored on a 1-yard leap and 53-yard dash in the third quarter to make it 24-0. The Heisman Trophy candidate finished with 75 yards rushing after being held to minus-1 in the first half. Shaka Toney had two sacks, and the Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) came away with an easy victory.

No. 5 Georgia 45, at Vanderbilt 14: Nick Chubb ran for two touchdowns and 138 yards and the Bulldogs went on to win in a rout despite missing three players from the Bulldogs' stingy defense.

Georgia (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) continued its best start since 2012 when the Bulldogs reached the SEC championship. The Bulldogs also avenged a 17-16 loss to Vanderbilt last year. Georgia ran through and over Vanderbilt, piling up 423 yards. Sony Michel added 150 yards and a TD, while Elijah Holyfield scored his first career TD on a 15-yard run.

Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3) lost its third straight to wrap up the toughest four-game stretch in school history against the Commodores' fourth consecutive ranked opponent.

at No. 12 Auburn 44, Mississippi 23: Kerryon Johnson rushed for a career-high 204 yards and three touchdowns and the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) continued a recent tear with their third straight lopsided win over a league opponent. Johnson, who didn't play in the fourth quarter, has 11 touchdown runs during that hot streak.

The Rebels (2-3, 0-2) endured their second straight blowout in the state a week after losing 66-3 to No. 1 Alabama. This one was much closer, but not competitive.