Kevin Durant apparently tried to use a fake Twitter account to defend himself, slam Thunder

Kevin Durant appears to have been trying to use a fake Twitter account to defend himself against haters on social media. And in the process, he also appears to have been caught dissing his former coach and teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Sunday, someone tweeted at Durant, “give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship.”

Durant, or whoever was running his Twitter account that day, decided to respond. Judging by the use of third person in the tweets, it appears Durant had meant to use a fake account to make it look like a random fan was making the comments.

But the tweets — which stated things like “he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan” and “Kd can’t win a championship with those cats” — came directly from Durant’s verified account, which has led to the conclusion that Durant forgot to log out as himself before trying to tweet as someone else.

The tweets in question have since been deleted from Durant’s account but were captured in a screenshot.

Durant spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career in Oklahoma City. He, then-teammate Russell Westbrook and the rest of the Thunder came heartbreakingly close to defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference finals, taking a 3-1 series lead but ultimately losing in seven games.

As a free agent that off-season, Durant left the Thunder for the Warriors, who had just set the NBA record for most wins in a regular season and were a year removed from the league title. They surprised no one by plowing through the postseason with relative ease this year, with Durant earning the Finals MVP award to go with his first NBA championship title.

Many fans have been critical of Durant, saying he took the easy way to a ring by leaving the Thunder and joining a team that had defeated them in the playoffs and already had a championship roster.

Durant has appeared to be somewhat sensitive about such comments. Check out the insoles on the shoes he and Nike released last week:

The respsonse to Durant’s social media gaffe from the weekend has been pretty funny.

