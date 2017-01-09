Galaxy quiet on pursuit of Jonathan dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini

The Galaxy refused to comment Monday on reports the team was pursuing midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, the younger brother of current Galaxy designated player Gio dos Santos.

“It’s our policy not to comment on players who aren’t under contract,” team spokesman Brendan Hannan said.

The Galaxy’s interest in the younger Dos Santos, who is playing with Villarreal of Spain’s La Liga, was first reported by Goal.com. ESPN FC reported later Monday that the team had also expressed an interest in Olympic Marseille attacker Romain Alessandrini.

Although the Galaxy have two designated-player salary slots open, they are trying to cut costs so it‘s uncertain whether the team is interested in landing both players or simply trying to sign one.

Both are likely to seek more than the $4.25 million Gio dos Santos was guaranteed last year in his first full season, when he emerged as a league MVP candidate. However both players fill needs for the Galaxy, who are shopping for a playmaker as well as help in the central midfield. And both are still young: Alessandrini is 27, a year older than Jonathan dos Santos.

While the signing of Jonathan dos Santos, who has expressed interest in joining his brother in MLS, would mean a family reunion with the Galaxy, it could also bring problems. The boys’ father Zizinho, a Brazilian who played in Mexico in the 1980s, is very involved in his sons’ careers and when Jonathan was cut from the Mexican team in the run-up to the 2010 World Cup, Zizinho said it was uncertain either Dos Santos would play for Mexico again.

The brothers have since gone on to make more than 100 combined appearances for Mexico. But if both were signed to DP contracts with the Galaxy, it could give the family huge influence in the team’s affairs.

Jonathan dos Santos spent five unproductive seasons with Spain’s Barcelona, where Gio also played, before moving to Villarreal in 2014 and becoming a regular. His contract with the club runs through the 2018-19 season.

The speedy Alessandrini, who played in 57 games in his first two seasons at Marseille, has been troubled by injuries this season and has fallen out of favor with new Coach Rudi Garcia. His contract also runs through the 2018-19 season.

