Golf roundup: Marc Leishman has two-shot lead at BMW Championship

Marc Leishman left his clubs in the garage during his week break from the FedEx Cup playoffs and it didn't make a difference. He had 10 birdies in his opening round of nine-under-par 62 and built a two-shot lead in the BMW Championship.

Leishman finished third two weeks ago at the TPC Boston and moved to No. 7 in the FedEx Cup. His goal is to get into the top five going into the final event at the Tour Championship.

Jason Day, playing for the first time using a high school friend as his caddie, was at seven under for his last 11 holes and shot 64. Jamie Lovemark and Charley Hoffman also opened at 64.

Jordan Spieth had a bogey-free 65, while Phil Mickelson shot 66.

Bad weather forces Evian Championship to 54-hole event

Rain and strong winds have forced Thursday's play to be scrapped at the final women's golf major of the season, which will start afresh on Friday as a 54-hole event.

LPGA Tour Commissioner Michael Whan said what the little play was achieved Thursday morning at the Evian Championship is wiped from the record.

Whan announced the abandonment at 2:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) almost 4 1/2 hours after players had been called off the wind-swept course overlooking Lake Geneva.

“Nobody even played half a round,” Whan said, adding that a 54-hole championship finishing Sunday offered the “cleanest, fairest, most competitive” option.

“We know that if we said 72 holes and we start again tomorrow (Friday), we're probably looking at Monday and Tuesday, and that's not great for anyone,” Whan said.

KLM Open has rain-shortened opening round

Bernd Wiesberger and Richard Finch each shot five-under 66 to share the clubhouse lead after a rain-shortened opening round at the KLM Open in Spijk, Netherlands.

The leaders were among the early starters on Thursday and avoided the worst of the wind and driving rain that later flooded fairways and forced a suspension of play at the par-71 The Dutch course. The first round will resume early Friday.

Wiesberger says, “The conditions were really tough out there and although I gave away a couple of easy shots I am really happy with the score and the way I played.”

The man who beat Wiesberger into second place at the KLM Open last year, Joost Luiten, also started early but could not master the tricky conditions and slumped to a 4-over 75 that will leave him struggling to make the cut on Friday.

Kyrinis wins U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur title

Judith Kyrinis won the first all-Canadian final in USGA history, beating Terrill Samuel 4 and 3 on Thursday in the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur at Waverley Country Club.

“It's very special, very surreal,” said the 53-year-old Kyrinis, a registered nurse and mother of three in suburban Toronto. “I don't really believe that I've won yet.”

Kyrinis joined Gayle Borthwick (1996 and 1998) and Marlene Stewart Streit (2003) as the only Canadian champions in the event for players 50 and over. The 56-year-old Samuel is a teacher in the Toronto area.