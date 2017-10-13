Golf roundup: Pat Perez has one-shot lead at CIMB Classic

Pat Perez leads by one stroke halfway through the CIMB Classic in Malaysia after carding a seven-under-par 65 round after a four-hour delay for rain on Friday.

Fellow American golfer Xander Schauffele was on Perez's tail after a long-range eagle on the third hole set up his five-under 67.

Defending champion Justin Thomas had another poor round by his high standards, a 71. A three-peat on the TPC Kuala Lumpur where he clinched his maiden U.S. PGA Tour title in 2015 seems a tall order.

Two bogeys compounded by a double bogey on the 12th meant Thomas was 10 shots behind Perez, at three under for the tournament.

Perez, meanwhile, was hoping for more gusty winds and rain after making eight birdies, including four in a row. He's at 13-under 131 overall.

“I don't want sunshine at all. It's too hot, way too hot,” Perez said. “I like it just the way it is right now, perfect. Cloudy, no wind.

“I didn't think I really played that well. I got off to a slow start, I was 1 over through four. We had the break, and I like the front (nine), I play better on the front.”

Kang Sunghoon of South Korea (68), Thomas Pieters of Germany (67) and overnight leader Cameron Smith of Australia (71) were tied for third, four shots off the pace at nine under.

Fraser moves into Italian Open lead with a 62

Australia's Marcus Fraser carded the lowest round of his European Tour career to take a share of the lead at the midway point of the Italian Open in Monza.

Fraser produced nine birdies — including five consecutive in the middle of his round — and no bogeys for a second-round 62 that took him to 13 under.

Open de Portugal winner Matt Wallace was also at 13-under following a bogey-free 65. Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jamie Donaldson are each two strokes behind, while defending champion and home favorite Francesco Molinari was one stroke further back in fifth.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia and last week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Tyrrell Hatton were among five players tied for sixth four strokes back.

Three-way tie at Champions tournament

Jerry Smith, David McKenzie and Gibby Gilbert III shared the first-round lead at 5-under 67 on Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship.

Jerry Kelly, Bart Bryant and Fran Quinn were a stroke back at Prestonwood Country Club in the 50-and-over tour's regular-season finale.

Charles Schwab Cup points leader Bernhard Langer birdied the last two holes for a 72. The 60-year-old German star is coming off his fifth victory of the season three weeks ago at Pebble Beach. He won in 2012 at Prestonwood.

Parziale wins U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship

Matt Parziale won the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, routing Josh Nichols 8 and 6 in the 36-hole final to earn spots next year in the U.S. Open and Masters

The 30-year-old Parziale, a firefighter from Brockton, Mass., had 10 birdies — eight during the morning 18 — over 30 holes at Capital City Golf Club's Crabapple Course.

Last week, the USGA announced that the U.S. Mid-Amateur winner would earn a spot in the U.S. Open, set for June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

“At the time, I didn't know I would be the one going, but I'm very fortunate to have that opportunity now,” Parziale said. “I'm very excited for the upcoming year.”