Johnny Manziel throws in front of 13 NFL teams at San Diego's pro day

Johnny Manziel threw in front of a reported 13 NFL teams Thursday when he participated in the University of San Diego's pro day.
Of course, it's not his first time taking part in such an event. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M did it at the Aggies' pro day back in 2014, and the Cleveland Browns ended up taking him in the first round of the NFL draft that year.
Four years later, Manziel has already been out of the league for two years after a brief career that featured more off-field controversies than on-field success. Earlier this year, Manziel revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is now taking medication for a condition he once tried to self-medicate with alcohol.
Now he's looking to resurrect his NFL career. Manziel has been working out in San Diego with quarterback coach George Whitfield. USD's Justin Priest and Ross Dwelley, who are seen as late-round draft prospects, are said to have asked Manziel on Wednesday if he could throw to them in front NFL scouts the following day.
Manziel agreed. And just like that, he got to throw in what amounts to his second pro day, four years after his first. He called his effort "far from perfect" but said he enjoyed the experience.
According to the university, the NFL teams in attendance for pro day were the Chargers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Manziel is slated to take part in the Spring League next month.
