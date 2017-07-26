Julio Jones hires divers to search for diamond earring he lost while jet skiing

Julio Jones wasn’t hurt when he recently fell off a jet ski on Georgia’s Lake Lanier. That's the good news.

But when the Atlanta Falcons receiver emerged from the water, he realized something was missing from one of his ears — a diamond stud valued at somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000, according to WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

"It was worth a little bit," Jones told the station.

So Jones hired two divers, who searched the bottom of the lake some 65 feet deep for the missing piece of jewelry. Down there, it’s pitch dark. And the surface is soft and covered with old tree branches.

The divers tried shining their lights along the lake’s bottom, hoping to see the diamond reflect back at them. But eventually they gave up their search.

"It's down in crevasses and nooks and crannies," diver Richard Pickering said. "It's impossible, absolutely impossible."

The search may have come up empty, but Jones said he is just happy he didn’t hurt himself during the fall.

"As long as I'm good, it's materialistic stuff," he said. "You can always get that kind of stuff back."

