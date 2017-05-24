Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is expected to work out for the Seattle Seahawks

Former San Francisco 49ers starter Colin Kaepernick is one of several quarterbacks who will work out for the Seattle Seahawks as soon as Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

Former Rams quarterback Austin Davis also is expected to work out for the Seahawks, who are said to be auditioning players to back up starter Russell Wilson.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season and the NFC championship a year later but struggled the following two seasons and eventually lost his starting job.

Last season, he started the final 11 games for San Francisco and put up some good numbers, throwing for 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, but he led the team to only one victory.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers this off-season but has yet to land a job. Some have suggested teams may be avoiding him because of his refusal to stand for the national anthem before games last season as a social protest.

Trevone Boykin served as the Seahawk’s No. 2 quarterback as an undrafted rookie last season and is still on the team’s roster. He was arrested in March on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication and also was arrested at a later date on a possible probation violation tied to the March incident.

