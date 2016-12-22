Former coach George Karl blasts Carmelo Anthony in upcoming book: He was 'a user of people'

George Karl doesn’t paint a pretty picture of New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony in his upcoming memoir.

Karl, who coached Anthony while they were with the Denver Nuggets, wrote: “Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him. He was the best offensive player I ever coached. He was also a user of people, addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it.”

The New York Post obtained an advance copy of “Furious George,” which comes out in January. In it, Karl also wrote that Anthony “was such a talented kid,’’ he could’ve “become the best defender at his position in the NBA.’’

But that wasn’t the case, George said.

“He really lit my fuse with his low demand of himself on defense,” George wrote. “He had no commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy. My ideal — probably every coach’s ideal — is when your best player is also your leader. But since Carmelo only played hard on one side of the ball, he made it plain he couldn’t lead the Nuggets, even though he said he wanted to. Coaching him meant working around his defense and compensating for his attitude.”

He added: “I want as much effort on defense — maybe more — as on offense. That was never going to happen with Melo, whose amazing ability to score with the ball made him a star but didn’t make him a winner. Which I pointed out to him. Which he didn’t like.”

Karl also referred to Anthony and then-Nuggets teammates Kenyon Martin and J.R. Smith as “AAU babies’’ — not unlike “the spoiled brats you see in junior golf and junior tennis’’ — and wrote that “Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man.”

And Karl wrote that Anthony’s trade to the Knicks in the middle of the 2010-11 season was “a sweet release for the coach and the team, like popping a blister.’’

The former coach also had additional critical words for Smith, writing that he carried “a huge sense of entitlement, a distracting posse, his eye always on the next contract and some really unbelievable shot selection.”

Karl added: “When we traded J.R. in 2011, I was disappointed that I hadn’t helped a clearly talented player advance his game more.’’

Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption J.J. Redick discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Breaking down the Rams' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Becoming a trapeze artist is hard Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Caption Rams fans given hope for future as team fires Coach Jeff Fisher The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles. The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii