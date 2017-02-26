Dan Kennedy ending career with Galaxy

The Galaxy will be parting ways with goalkeeper Dan Kennedy, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday, bringing a disappointing end to the former Chivas USA star’s return to Southern California.

Kennedy, 34, a nine-year Major League Soccer veteran from Yorba Linda, came to the Galaxy before last season, but he sustained a groin injury less than 20 minutes into the season opener and started just one more game. He was expected to be the third-choice keeper this year, behind Brian Rowe and Clement Diop.

Kennedy spent his first seven seasons with Chivas USA, where he established himself as one of the league’s top goalkeepers and served as team captain. When the franchise disbanded following the 2014 season, he was claimed by FC Dallas with the No. 1 pick in the dispersal draft.

But he lost his starting job there late in the 2015 season and was shipped to the Galaxy for two draft picks. Kennedy played 163 games during a three-year stretch in his MLS career, posting 33 shutouts. His best season was 2011, when he had nine shutouts and gave up just 39 goals in 32 games for Chivas USA.

Brendan Hannan, the Galaxy’s vice president for marketing and communications, said the team is negotiating Kennedy’s separation from the team and whether it will officially be called a retirement or a release. That will likely determine how much, if any, of Kennedy’s 2017 contract will count against the Galaxy’s salary cap.

Kennedy had a base salary of $180,000 last year. He might stay with the team as a TV analyst, Hannan said, a path former Galaxy players Dan Gargan and Todd Dunivant have followed in recent years.

The Galaxy played a final preseason exhibition Saturday, losing to the Portland Timbers, 2-1, at the StubHub Center. The team’s only goal came from defender Daniel Steres on a set piece in the second half.

The team opens the regular season March 4 at home against FC Dallas.

Twitter: kbaxter11