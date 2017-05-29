S Y Sky wins stretch duel to take Melair Stakes at Santa Anita

Heavily favored S Y Sky and jockey Joe Talamo had to get past Miss Sunset and Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith on Monday in a tight stretch duel before prevailing by half a length in the $200,000 Melair Stakes at Santa Anita.

“I just wish he’d retired,” Talamo said of Smith, who came back a race later to beat Talamo’s horse by a nose in a maiden race. “Mike’s filly really tried hard, but my filly is so nice.”

S Y Sky, a 3-year-old daughter of Grazen owned and bred by Nick Alexander and trained by Phil D’Amato, has won two of her three races, both stakes.

“She’s something special,” Alexander said.

S Y Sky was in second place before taking on Miss Sunset in the stretch. She finally began to pull away near the finish in the 1 1/16-mile race. She returned $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10. Miss Sunset returned $3.00 and $2.20. Queen Bee To You finished third and returned $2.60.

It was the third consecutive year D’Amato’s horse has won the Melair Stakes. He also trained Enola Gray and Sheer Pleasure, the last two winners.

Talamo came back to ride 11-1 Marckie’s Water to an upset victory in the $200,000 Snow Chief Stakes for 3-year-olds.