NFL is looking into accusation that Bills' Richie Incognito used racial slurs during game against Jaguars

The NFL is looking into an accusation that Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito used racist slurs against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue during the teams’ AFC wild card playoff game on Sunday.
Ngakoue tweeted the allegation following his team’s 10-3 victory, referring to Incognito by his jersey number and suggesting that the four-time Pro Bowler uttered “some weak racist slurs” during the game.
Ngakoue also included the hashtag #iaintjonathanmartin, in reference to the Miami Dolphins bullying scandal of 2013. The NFL found Incognito and two other players took part in persistent harassment of then-teammate Jonathan Martin. Incognito was suspended for the final eight games of that season and sat out in 2014 before joining the Bills.
Incognito has yet to respond to Ngakoue’s accusation. But Bills lineman Dion Dawkins tweeted in support of his teammate: “i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS.”
