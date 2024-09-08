Advertisement
No. 13 USC vs. Utah State: Live updates, start time and how to watch

USC quarterback Miller Moss, left, hands off to running back Quinten Joyner against LSU.
USC quarterback Miller Moss, left, hands off to running back Quinten Joyner during the second half of the Trojans’ win over Louisiana State on Sept. 1. The Trojans take on Utah State in their home opener on Saturday night.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Miller Moss and No. 13 USC look to build off the Trojans’ win over LSU by beating Utah State at the Coliseum on Saturday at 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

What you need to know

Why USC sold Coliseum field space to DirecTV: It’s ‘an adapt-or-die scenario’

By Ryan Kartje

A look at the DirecTV advertisements that will be featured behind the end zones.
A look at the DirecTV advertisements that will be featured behind the end zones at the Coliseum during USC football games this season.
(DirecTV)

When USC fans get their first, long-awaited glimpse inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, they’ll be greeted by an unfamiliar sight at the back of both of the century-old stadium’s end zones.

An on-field sponsor ad, painted in black over the field’s white apron, urging them to “STREAM TROJAN FOOTBALL” on DirecTV.

That message might not have landed so well last weekend, after Disney pulled access to DirecTV amid a contract dispute, leaving more than 10 million in Southern California unable to watch USC’s season-opening win over Louisiana State on ESPN. But by Saturday, DirecTV will be front and center for all to see in the Coliseum end zone — assuming, of course, you have the Big Ten Network.

How to watch USC vs. Utah State and betting odds

USC on the way to the playoffs? UCLA in trouble already? Let’s overreact to one game of the college football season.

USC will play its first game at the Coliseum this season when it takes on Utah State at 8 p.m. PDT. The game will air on the Big Ten Network and on 710 AM in the Los Angeles Area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds heading into the game:
USC finally has a defense under Lincoln Riley. Let the playoff dreaming begin

By Dylan Hernández

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday, September 1, 2024 - USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley embraces defensive end Anthony Lucas.
USC coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with defensive end Anthony Lucas after a 27-20 victory over LSU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sept. 1.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

LAS VEGAS — Who were these players, and what did they do with USC’s defense?

They were physical.

They made open-field tackles.

They kept their team in the game when the offense was stalled.

Finally, in Lincoln Riley’s third year as coach, the Trojans have a defense. Finally, under first-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, they have a defense that can strike fear into their opponents.

New starting quarterback Miller Moss passed for 378 yards and transfer running back Woody Marks scored a pair of touchdowns, but the most important revelations in the Trojans’ season-opening 27-20 victory over No. 13 Louisiana State were on the other side of the football.

