New York City Marathon will still run Sunday, officials vow

In the wake of a terrorist attack that left eight people dead in Lower Manhattan, officials have vowed the New York City Marathon will be run as planned this weekend.

"The marathon will go on because New York goes on,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Wednesday morning news conference. “And it's an important event for all New Yorkers.”

Earlier, race organizers had expressed confidence they could stage a safe event.

“Together with our agency partners, we have extensive safety and security measures in place, both visible and behind the scenes,” the New York Road Runners organization said in a statement. “We are constantly reviewing our plans with law enforcement and will consider any necessary modifications or enhancements.”

Those enhancements will include extra snipers, heavy weapons teams and “blocker” vehicles to prevent the type of attack that occurred this week, police said.

On Tuesday, a man described by authorities as a terrorist drove a rented pickup down a crowded bicycle path, killing eight and seriously injuring 11 others.

The city’s renowned marathon is expected to attract more than 50,000 runners and 2.5 million spectators on Sunday.

