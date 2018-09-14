Former Oregon football player Jalen Hall charged in Norwalk home invasion

Prosecutors have charged former Oregon wide receiver Jalen Hall with burglary, robbery and kidnapping in connection with an alleged home invasion in Norwalk earlier this week.
Hall, 19, and a second man, Millard Hill, 18, each face three counts of robbery, two of kidnapping and one of burglary, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.
Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies arrested the men around 4 p.m. Monday after a robbery call in the 11800 block of 160th Street in Norwalk. A department spokeswoman said deputies in Compton apprehended Hall and Hill after a traffic stop for reckless driving.
The description of the suspects and their vehicle matched those from the home invasion. Deputies later recovered property from the home inside the vehicle, according to the spokeswoman.
Hall is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles on $2.15-million bail. Hill’s bail is $2.225 million.
Hall, a four-star recruit out of Long Beach Poly High, participated in Oregon’s spring camp. The freshman left camp for unspecified reasons. Ducks Coach Mario Cristobal told reporters earlier this week that Hall hadn’t been on the team’s roster for an extended period and they are moving on without him.
Hall and Hill haven’t entered pleas, according to court records. Their next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21.