Seahawks GM confirms Richard Sherman trade talks are happening but probably won't amount to anything

Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider acknowledged Wednesday that the team has engaged in trade talks regarding star cornerback Richard Sherman.
“What you've seen lately in the news is real,” Schneider said.
But, he added, that doesn’t mean those conversations are going to amount to anything.
“Like I tell people all the time, 98% of the deals that we're involved with, we don't follow through with,” he said. “But at least we've opened that door, gone down the road and seen what's behind Door A or Door B."
At last week’s NFL owners meetings, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll responded to questions about Sherman trade rumors in a similar manner.
“There have been some teams that have called, and so we've talked about it,” Carroll said. “But he's extremely important to our football team. I don't see anything happening at all.”
Schneider said Wednesday that the Seahawks have kept the four-time Pro Bowler in the loop whenever his name comes up in such a way.
“This isn’t a secret like this just came out of nowhere,” Schneider said. “People find things out and we’re not going to lie to each other and we’re not going to BS each other. It’s going to be all laid out, and. like I said, that doesn’t happen everywhere. We have open lines of communication between our coaching staff and our player personnel staff.”
Twitter: @chewkiii