Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey has been found in the possession of an international media member

Well, somebody’s collection of prized football jerseys just got considerably smaller.

The NFL announced Monday that the jersey worn by Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI — as well as one worn by the New England Patriots superstar quarterback in Super Bowl XLIX — has been located in “in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.”

The items were found “through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities,” the league said in a statement.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI," the statement added.

Not long after leading the Patriots to a dramatic 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI last month, Brady noticed his game jersey was missing.

“It was right here,” Brady said while still in the locker room that night in Houston. “I know exactly where I put it.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called in a unit of the state Department of Public Safety to help determine the whereabouts of the jersey. Houston police assigned a value of $500,000 to the item.

"It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess," Brady said that night when heading out to the team bus.

