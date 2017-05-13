Katie Hall maintains slim lead with one stage left in Women's Tour of California

Coryn Rivera edged Arlenis Sierra and Giorgia Bronzini in a sprint to the finish on Saturday to win the third stage of the Women's Tour of California, while Katie Hall maintained the slimmest of overall leads.

Hall will have a single-second advantage over Olympic road race champion Anna van der Breggen when riders begin the 90-minute circuit race on a 2.2-mile course through downtown Sacramento on Sunday.

The finale coincides with the start of the seven-stage men's race. They'll begin in California's capitol before heading on a 104-mile course that returns to downtown.

Rivera was set up Saturday by teammates on Team Sunweb, who worked with the Cylance team to bring back the break.

Cylance sprinter Kirsten Wild punctured near the finish, making things a bit easier for Rivera to win in front of her home-state fans.