Women's college soccer showcase set for Norco complex

Hundreds of the nation’s top female soccer players are expected to gather in Norco on Friday for the first day of a three-day college showcase.

More than 140 registered teams from all over the western U.S. are scheduled to compete before more than 100 coaches from 16 conferences and more than three dozen states. Among the elite clubs that have confirmed their participation are Slammers FC, Legends FC, Eagles SC, Sereno Soccer Club of Arizona, LA Premier FC and Pateadores SC.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday at the 130-acre SilverLakes soccer facility in Norco. The sports and equestrian complex off Interstate 15 in the Inland Empire features 24 soccer fields.

For information, go to the tournament’s website at silverlakestournaments.com.