USC receiver Joseph Lewis released after 21 days in jail

USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis IV was released from jail Friday after serving 21 days after pleading no contest in May to two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery with an injury.
As part of the sentence in Los Angeles County Superior Court stemming from an arrest in February, Lewis must complete 36 months of probation, a yearlong domestic violence treatment course and obey a protective order to stay at least 100 yards from the victim.
Lewis, a five-star recruit from Hawkins High School who caught four passes for the Trojans last season as a true freshman, was removed from the team’s roster before spring practice.
A USC spokesman said Friday that Lewis’ status with the team hasn’t changed and he remains off the roster.
Lewis told The Times in May he hoped to return to USC in time for the start of fall camp Aug. 3.