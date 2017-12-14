Warren Sapp on being named in lawsuit: 'I’m still tying to figure out where’s the sexual harassment?'

Pro football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp responded Wednesday to a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises by a wardrobe stylist who accused Sapp and others of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Jami Cantor filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court in October and a more detailed complaint Monday. According to the complaint, Sapp gave her sex toys as Christmas gifts, urinated in front of her, showed her nude photos of other women and talked openly about his sex life in front of her and other co-workers at NFL Network.

During a radio interview Wednesday, Sapp had an interesting take on the allegations. “I’m still tying to figure out where’s the sexual harassment?” he told host Andy Slater on WINZ-AM in Miami.

Sapp admitted to giving co-workers sex toys but said it wasn’t “about sex.”

“We were sitting there around Christmastime and everybody brought a Christmas gift, a little holiday joy for everybody,” Sapp said. “So, my man had made a little novelty thing that looked like mascara, eyeliner and different things. Little toys for ladies that move around a little bit. I showed them pictures and [the makeup artists] said bring me some, so I brought them some for the makeup ladies.”

Later on Wednesday, Sapp tweeted a photo of one of the products and wrote, “I’m sorry thought they was cute!”

According to the lawsuit, Cantor had to work in the men’s restroom as part of her job. Sapp said during the radio interview that there was once an incident between the two of them when he was in a hurry to use the restroom during a commercial break, “but I did not urinate in front of her.”

“I didn’t pee in front of my wife and I was married to her for nine years,” Sapp said. “It’s just not something you [do]. What is that about? It’s not cute. It’s not sexual. It’s not something you want to see. Last time I checked, if you ate some asparagus, it might stink."

Sapp also said he might have shown Cantor a photo of a woman he was dating, but that woman would have been wearing a bikini in the picture.

“Where is the harassment at?” Sapp asked Slater. “I’m the notorious one. I’m always the bad guy. That’s why I’m in here today. Ain’t no #metoo, nothing. No sexual harassment. You are not going to put that on me.”

Sapp was fired by NFL Network after being arrested for soliciting a prostitute in 2015. Cantor’s employment with the network ended last year after she was accused of stealing clothes from another employee, an allegation she denies.

Several other former and current employees of the network named in the lawsuit, including Marshall Faulk and Donovan McNabb.

CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. CAPTION Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. CAPTION Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. CAPTION U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week. U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii