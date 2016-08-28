WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji dies at 82

WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji, real name Harry Fujiwara, died Sunday morning at the age of 82, WWE announced. Cause and place of death have not been revealed.

Fujiwara began his career as Mr. Fuji and continued wrestling and managing for over 30 years. He was a five-time WWE tag team champion and became a manager after his in-ring career ended, leading the likes of Demolition, The Powers of Pain, Don Muraco and Yokozuna to the ring.

Fuji was heavily involved in the finish of WrestleMania IX, throwing salt in the eyes of world champion Bret Hart, allowing Yokozuna to pin Hart and become the new champion.